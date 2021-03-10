OPEN APP
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated two technology centres at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The technological centres should have coordination, cooperation and communication with the local industries, and also emphasised on the need to have a performance audit of all the technological and extension centres, he said.

Speaking about Indian automobile sector, he said, "The target is to make Indian automobile industry worth 10 lakh crore in next five years from present 4,50,000 lakh crore rupees".

Around 2,50,000 students are getting training at these centres and the tool room works from normal designing to the area of robotics, minister of state for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi said.

Gadkari also inaugurated three extension centres of big technological centres and seven mobile Udyam Express.

Talking about the mobile Udyam Express, Sarangi said these mobile vans will go to the villages and make people aware about all aspects of entrepreneurship along with imparting training to them.

