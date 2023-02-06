Now, AI-powered robots will save lives in Goa beaches
The state-appointed lifeguard organisation Drishti Marine has recently introduced AI in their system as Aurus, a self-driving robot and Triton
Now, AI-powered robots will do the baywatch on Goa beach. The state-appointed lifeguard organisation Drishti Marine has recently introduced artificial intelligence (AI) in their system as Aurus, a self-driving robot and Triton, an AI-powered monitoring system, to augment its life-saving capabilities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×