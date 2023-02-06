Now, AI-powered robots will save lives in Goa beaches

"The main reason is to incorporate new technology under the banner of lifesaving to help to mitigate risks while assisting the manpower to be more effective in ensuring the safety and security of individuals on the beaches. The inclusion of AI highlights the progress made in the department of lifesaving. As society grows more and more reliant on technology, it's only suitable to ensure it is appropriately applied in all sectors of life," said Navin Awasthi, Operations Head of Drishti Marine, as reported by PTI.