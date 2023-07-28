Private airliner Air Asia on 28 July ordered a probe and promised that appropriate action would be taken after a flight took off from the Kempegowda International Airport without Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday.

Air Asia spokesperson said as news agency ANI quoted, “We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor's Office to address the concerns."

"Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor's Office," the spokesperson added.

As per media reports, Thawarchand Gehlot was waiting at the airport lounge while the aircraft took off without him on board. The Governor was supposed to take the Air Asia flight (I15972) to Hyderabad to attend an event.

After the incident, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's office filed a complaint at the airport police station, calling it a breach of protocol.

The Governor's Protocol Officer M Venugopal complained to the Airport police station seeking action against AIX Connect and the airline officials responsible for it.

According to the complaint, Gehlot was supposed to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon from Terminal-2 by boarding flight number I5 972 at 2.05 pm.

“Accordingly, the Governor left Raj Bhavan at 1.10 pm and reached the VIP Lounge of Terminal-1 at 1.35 pm. By that time, the luggage belonging to the Governor was loaded onto the plane," it said.

The protocol officer added that he, along with Airport Guest Relations Assistant Sanskriti, made arrangements for the Governor to board. He said he also informed the ADC to the Governor to reach Terminal-2. The Governor reached the ladder of the plane at 2.06 pm.

Though Gehlot took another flight to Hyderabad after waiting for 90 minutes at the airport.

With agency inputs.