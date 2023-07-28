Air Asia flight takes off without Karnataka Governor on board, airliner orders probe1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Thawarchand Gehlot was waiting at the airport lounge while the aircraft took off without him on board. The Governor was supposed to take the Air Asia flight (I15972) to Hyderabad to attend an event.
Private airliner Air Asia on 28 July ordered a probe and promised that appropriate action would be taken after a flight took off from the Kempegowda International Airport without Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×