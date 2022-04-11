Alliance Air to launch Dornier plane on Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday

Alliance Air to launch Dornier plane on Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday1 min read . 05:36 PM IST
Alliance Air had signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Alliance Air had signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.
NEW DELHI : The Centre-run Alliance Air will deploy the made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft on 12 April, Tuesday for the first time on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route, the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed on Monday.
NEW DELHI : The Centre-run Alliance Air will deploy the made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft on 12 April, Tuesday for the first time on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route, the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed on Monday.
Alliance Air had signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.
Alliance Air had signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.
The first Dornier 228 plane was received by Alliance Air on 7 April. Till date, Dornier 228 planes are used by the armed forces only.
The first Dornier 228 plane was received by Alliance Air on 7 April. Till date, Dornier 228 planes are used by the armed forces only.
Its first flight will be on Tuesday between Dibrugarh in Assam and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to boost connectivity in the northeastern states, the airline said in a statement.
Its first flight will be on Tuesday between Dibrugarh in Assam and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to boost connectivity in the northeastern states, the airline said in a statement.
Alliance Air said it will be India's first commercial airline to fly Indian-made aircraft for civil operations.
Alliance Air said it will be India's first commercial airline to fly Indian-made aircraft for civil operations.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, there will also be inauguration of first flying training organisation at Lilabari, Assam, it mentioned.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, there will also be inauguration of first flying training organisation at Lilabari, Assam, it mentioned.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present on the occasion of Dornier 228's first flight and the flying training organisation's opening.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present on the occasion of Dornier 228's first flight and the flying training organisation's opening.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!