"Aircraft landed safely at runway 09 at 19:29 hrs," CIAL said, while notifying that only towing was required and the emergency would be withdrawn after the endurance period of one hour and 50 minutes. According to the officials, full emergency was declared at the Kochi airport at 6:41 PM and the aircraft landed safely at runway 9. The Air Arabia flight was bound to land in Kochi at 7:13 PM. "Emergency will be withdrawn after the endurance period of 1 hour 50 minutes. All passengers are safe," stated the officials. The aircraft was carrying a total of 222 passengers and seven crew members.

