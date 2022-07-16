A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport on Friday after this incident where an hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah
The Air Arabia G9-246 flight which was carrying 222 passengers from Sharjah had to land at Kochi airport after going through a hydraulic failure on Friday. A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport on Friday after this incident where an hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said.
The passengers and crew in the flight are reportedly safe, while CIAL notified that “Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 hrs here reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport."
"Aircraft landed safely at runway 09 at 19:29 hrs," CIAL said, while notifying that only towing was required and the emergency would be withdrawn after the endurance period of one hour and 50 minutes. According to the officials, full emergency was declared at the Kochi airport at 6:41 PM and the aircraft landed safely at runway 9. The Air Arabia flight was bound to land in Kochi at 7:13 PM. "Emergency will be withdrawn after the endurance period of 1 hour 50 minutes. All passengers are safe," stated the officials. The aircraft was carrying a total of 222 passengers and seven crew members.
Meanwhile, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) earlier this month announced that it started facilitating technical landing for refueling of flights operating in the nearby international air route. Notably, after establishing itself as a major airport in the Indian sub-continent and capable of addressing technical requirements for aircraft up to Code E category, the in-built hydrant fuelling system at Cochin Airport meets the quick turnaround requirement of international carriers, it said in a statement here. The technical landing facility is being done for the first time in the history of Kochi airport.
S Suhas, CIAL Managing Director said of the development that the management's adaptability to changing situations have helped connect with the foreign carriers and make available its fuel hydrant system to tide over a commercial aviation crisis. Suhas further added, "when we have foreseen the change in fuel distribution dynamics in the region, we upped the ante by recalibrating our apron management systems. Now more airlines have started contacting us and we are sure that this will boost our revenue potentials."
