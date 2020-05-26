Home > News > India > Air Asia India plane makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

NEW DELHI : An Air Asia A-320 plane with 76 people aboard made an emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday due to a fuel leakage, but the aircraft has landed safely, according to a senior aviation ministry official.

"Investigations are going on. Further details will follow," the official said.

AirAsia India said the aircraft operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down and thereafter landed at Shamshabad.

"We are carrying out detailed inspection of the aircraft, having informed DGCA we are assisting in the investigation to establish the cause," the airline said in a statement.

