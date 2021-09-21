OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Air Canada resumes flights to India after a gap of four months. Details here
Listen to this article

Air Canada, which is the largest airline of Canada has resumed its flight operations in India which were suspended four months ago when India was in the midst of the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

The flight operation to India by Air Canada is taking place under the Air Bubble agreement between India and Canada. Canada is one of the 28 countries currently having an air bubble agreement with India.

 Air Canada responding to a passenger's query on resumption of flights to India on Twitter said it is resuming flight to Delhi."Yes, the route is resuming," Air Canada replied to a Twitter user.

The airline said that the passengers who plan to travel to Canada (Toronto) must carry an RT-PCR test or Rapid PCR test taken not more than 18 hours before departure.

"The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi," the airline said.

"Air Canada requires either of these specific tests. No other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if you are connecting from a different city," it added.

Full list of COVID-19 vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada:

  • Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty (tozinameran, BNT162b2)
  • Moderna Spikevax (mRNA-1273)
  • AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, AZD1222)
  • Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout