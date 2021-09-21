Air Canada, which is the largest airline of Canada has resumed its flight operations in India which were suspended four months ago when India was in the midst of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 .

The flight operation to India by Air Canada is taking place under the Air Bubble agreement between India and Canada. Canada is one of the 28 countries currently having an air bubble agreement with India.

Air Canada responding to a passenger's query on resumption of flights to India on Twitter said it is resuming flight to Delhi."Yes, the route is resuming," Air Canada replied to a Twitter user.

Hello, thank you for reaching out to us. Yes they are, however it is subject to change depending on the Canadian Government. Kindly refer to your DMs for further details on how to prepare for your upcoming flight. Regards /Pat — Air Canada (@AirCanada) September 20, 2021

The airline said that the passengers who plan to travel to Canada (Toronto) must carry an RT-PCR test or Rapid PCR test taken not more than 18 hours before departure.

"The only accepted COVID-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the COVID-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi," the airline said.

"Air Canada requires either of these specific tests. No other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if you are connecting from a different city," it added.

Full list of COVID-19 vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada:

Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty (tozinameran, BNT162b2)

Moderna Spikevax (mRNA-1273)

AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, AZD1222)

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

