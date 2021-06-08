Air cargo has wings but it’s not the growth engine

During the first wave, cargo traffic recovered better and quicker than passenger traffic in both the domestic and international segments. For instance, in September 2020, cargo volumes were at 89% of pre-pandemic levels, compared to 20% for passenger traffic and 44% for number of flights, according to credit rating agency ICRA. Cargo has also held firm since and nudged airlines into looking at this less-visible part of the aviation business more closely as a revenue stream. For at least one airline, SpiceJet, cargo has gone from 2% of revenues before the pandemic to 20% now, that too profitably.

