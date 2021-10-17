Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari visited the IAF's Leh station and deployments at forward areas in the northern sector to take stock of operational readiness of the service's units.

The Chief of Air Staff also interacted with the personnel stationed at the airbase and units on deployment.

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Sunday that "Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), visited Air Force Station Leh and the IAF deployments at forward areas in the northern sector on October 16."

View Full Image Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari visited the IAF's Leh station

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control in the sensitive sector.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari earlier said that the IAF's prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to its combat readiness and its ongoing capability enhancement programme is aimed at achieving desired results "swiftly and decisively" across domains.

Following the escalation in tension in eastern Ladakh in mid-June last year, the IAF deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft as well as its attack helicopters in the key air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the Line of Actual Control.

The chief of Air Staff said the IAF stands today on the threshold of an era that will define its stature as a "potent strategic aerospace power".

"The need of the hour is to reassess and realign with emerging trends in order to gain from ongoing efforts towards greater self-reliance in high-tech items," he said, and also asserted that the theme of the event -- 'Atmanirbhar and Saksham' was most apt.

"I am happy to report that several projects are well underway for harnessing the potential of automation, data analytics and artificial intelligence in order to transform the way we fight future wars," he said.

The IAF chief said young men and women who are joining the force are highly competent and aware of today's digital world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.