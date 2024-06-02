To prevent such incidents, regular maintenance, programmable thermostats, airflow adjustments, insulation, and avoiding overcooling are recommended.

As India grapples with a scorching heatwave, incidents of AC blasts are becoming more prevalent. Here are some reasons behind these occurrences and precautions to ensure safety and prevent such incidents: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reasons 1. Incorrect temperature setting Ensure the thermostat is set to an appropriate temperature. Avoid setting the temperature too low, which can cause the AC to blast cold air when it reaches the desired temperature.

2. Dirty air filters Dirty air filters can restrict airflow, leading to uneven cooling and sudden blasts of cold air. Clean or replace air filters regularly according to manufacturer recommendations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Blocked vents Ensure that air vents are not obstructed by furniture, curtains, or other objects. Blocked vents can disrupt airflow and cause uneven cooling.

4. Improperly sized AC unit An AC unit that is too large for the space it is cooling can lead to short cycling, where the unit turns on and off frequently, resulting in sudden blasts of cold air. Ensure that your AC unit is properly sized for the cooling area.

5. Poor insulation Inadequate insulation can allow cold air to seep into the home, leading to uneven cooling and sudden blasts of cold air. To maintain consistent temperatures throughout the home, improve insulation in walls, windows, and doors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Measures to prevent AC blasts at home. 1. Regular Maintenance Schedule regular maintenance for your air conditioning system. This includes cleaning or replacing air filters, checking refrigerant levels, and ensuring all components are in good working condition.

2. Use Programmable Thermostats Install programmable thermostats that allow you to set specific temperatures and schedules for your cooling system. This helps maintain a consistent temperature and prevents the AC from blasting cold air unnecessarily. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Adjust Airflow Check the direction of air vents and adjust them as needed to ensure airflow is distributed evenly throughout the room. Avoid directing air vents directly at occupants, which can cause discomfort and create drafts.

4. Insulate and Seal Proper insulation and sealing of windows, doors, and ductwork help maintain a consistent indoor temperature and prevent cold air from escaping. Inspect and repair any gaps or leaks in insulation and sealing to improve energy efficiency and prevent AC blasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Avoid Overcooling Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature and avoid excessively low settings that can cause the AC to blast cold air when it reaches the desired temperature. Aim for a temperature that balances comfort with energy efficiency.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!