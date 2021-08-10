Air Force builds one of world's highest mobile ATC towers in Ladakh1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2021, 11:55 AM IST
The ATC controls operations of the fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters operating in the eastern Ladakh region.
The ATC controls operations of the fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters operating in the eastern Ladakh region.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has built one of the world’s highest mobile air traffic control towers at the Advanced Landing Ground in Nyoma, Ladakh. The ATC controls operations of the fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters operating in the eastern Ladakh region.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!