Air Force builds one of world's highest mobile ATC towers in Ladakh

Air Force builds one of world's highest mobile ATC towers in Ladakh1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
The ATC controls operations of the fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters operating in the eastern Ladakh region.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has built one of the world’s highest mobile air traffic control towers at the Advanced Landing Ground in Nyoma, Ladakh. The ATC controls operations of the fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters operating in the eastern Ladakh region.
More details awaited
