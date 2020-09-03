Air Force chief Bhadauria visits front-line air bases in Eastern Air Command

New Delhi: In a sign that India was looking to plug any security loopholes on its eastern flank with China, Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria visited front-line air bases in Eastern Air Command this week, a statement from the Indian Air Force said.

Bhadauria’s visit took place on Wednesday.

This comes amid renewed tensions with China on the western border in Ladakh where the armies of the two sides are locked in a major stand-off after India detected Chinese intrusions in May and new attempts to push into Indian territory over the weekend were thwarted by the Indian Army.

New Delhi has put its troops on alert especially in the eastern sector from Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh—following the intrusions in the western side in May and especially after the repeated attempts to open new fronts on 29-31 August.

“On arrival at the bases in Eastern Air Command the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) was received by respective Air Officers Commanding who apprised him of the readiness state and operational preparedness of the combat units under their command. The CAS also met and interacted with air warriors serving in these units during the course of his visit. He lauded the focussed efforts by the station personnel towards maintaining proficiency in all roles envisaged and urged them to continue performing their duty with due diligence," the statement from the Indian Air Force said.

Bhaduria’s visit to the eastern air bases almost coincides with a visit by the Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane to Leh, the headquarters of the 14 Corps of the Indian Army that oversees security of the Ladakh sector. Naravane arrived in Leh on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he is expected to review the security situation in the region.

