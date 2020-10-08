Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase today. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade. "As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations," IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said.

IAF will be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests: IAF chief

IAF will be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests: IAF chief

I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality & provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment & sustenance for Indian Army: IAF Chief

PM Modi greets IAF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone.

In a tweet on the Air Force Day, he lauded the force and said its brave soldiers do not only protect Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis.

Nation remains indebted to IAF's contribution: President Kovind

"On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief," President Kovind tweeted.

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster congratulates Indian Air Force on their 88th anniversary today.

He says, "Defence cooperation is a cornerstone of the US-India relationship, as we work together to secure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region."