The Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8 celebrated its 89th Foundation Day. The celebrations has started at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in the presence of the Chief of Air Staff and senior officials of the three armed forces.

The IAF Day parade will include formations with call signs related to the places and people involved in the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The Vinaash formation flying in the parade would showcase the victory in Longewala operations with six Hawk aircraft. The flypast would also include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 AM.

On Air Force Day 2021, Chief of Air Staff Unit Citations were awarded to three units including the 47 Squadron for a role in operations along with the Pakistan border post-February 26, 2019 Balakot airstrikes and in Ladakh sector opposite China for extensive high altitude operations.

The IAF, in a press release, said that the 116 Helicopter Unit equipped with ALH Dhruv weaponised choppers has been awarded a citation by the Chief of Air Staff for a role on the Pakistan border post-Balakot air strikes and for being deployed at a forward airbase along the northern borders post-Galwan clash in June last year.

Honouring its only Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Sekhon formation would see one each Rafale, LCA Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29, and Mirage 2000 fighter flying over the parade together. Meghna formation related to the famous Heli-bridging operations by the IAF to transport Army troops across the river Meghna would include Mi-17 and Chinook choppers with a howitzer underslung.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, PM Modi sent a greeting to air warriors and their families. "The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence, and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges," PM Modi said.

"Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence," President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter.

On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force was established as a supporting force of the UK's Royal Air Force. Initially, the IAF was known as the Royal Indian Air Force, but in 1950, the prefix Royal was dropped. The Indian Air Force is the fourth-largest air force in the world. The IAF is headed by an Air Chief Marshal (ACM) while the President of India is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.