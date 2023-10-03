To mark its 91st anniversary, the Indian Air Force is organising air shows and mega events in different cities across the nation. Ahead of the Indian Air Force Day celebration, IAF released an 11-minute-long video showcasing its role in nation development.

The video elaborates how the force not only defends India's skies but also contribute in generating employment, boosting local industries, and enhance transportation.

Recently, the IAF conducted a breathtaking air show in Bhopal. The air show involved indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000 to name a few, above the picturesque upper lake Bhojtal in Bhopal enthralled people on Saturday.

IAF aerobatics teams of fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft of the central command showcased extraordinary skills in a prelude to mark the 91st Anniversary of the IAF which falls on October 8. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated the air show titled 'Air Power Beyond Boundaries' at 10.30 AM on 30 September.

