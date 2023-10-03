Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Air Force Day 2023: IAF releases video showcasing its prowess ahead of 91st anniversary. Watch

Air Force Day 2023: IAF releases video showcasing its prowess ahead of 91st anniversary. Watch

Livemint

Ahead of the Air Force Day celebration, IAF released an 11-minute-long video showcasing in different ways the Indian Air Force contributed in the development of the nation

Ahead of the Indian Air Force Day, the eleven-minute-long video showcased IAF's contribution in nation's development.

To mark its 91st anniversary, the Indian Air Force is organising air shows and mega events in different cities across the nation. Ahead of the Indian Air Force Day celebration, IAF released an 11-minute-long video showcasing its role in nation development.

The video elaborates how the force not only defends India's skies but also contribute in generating employment, boosting local industries, and enhance transportation.

Recently, the IAF conducted a breathtaking air show in Bhopal. The air show involved indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000 to name a few, above the picturesque upper lake Bhojtal in Bhopal enthralled people on Saturday.

IAF aerobatics teams of fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft of the central command showcased extraordinary skills in a prelude to mark the 91st Anniversary of the IAF which falls on October 8. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated the air show titled 'Air Power Beyond Boundaries' at 10.30 AM on 30 September.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 05:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.