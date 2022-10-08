Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Air Force Day: IAF gets new weapon systems branch to handle drones, missiles. All you need to know

  • This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created

On the occasion of Air Force Day, IAF on Saturday announced the creation of a new weapon systems branch to handle all its sophisticated ground-based and air-launched weapon systems.

Speaking about the initiative, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "It is my privilege to announce that the Government has approved the creation of a Weapon System Branch for Officers in the IAF. This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created."

Here's all you need to know: 

  • The new branch will essentially be for manning four specialised streams of Surface to Surface missiles, Surface to Air Missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft.
  • The creation of this branch would result in savings of over 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training.
  • The branch would also include the Weapon Systems Operators who would fly in twin-engine or Mukti crew planes like the Su-30MKI.

The Defence Ministry said that the creation of a new branch would entail the unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems.

"The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the warfighting capability of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry said.

