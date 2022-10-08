Air Force Day: IAF gets new weapon systems branch to handle drones, missiles. All you need to know1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
- This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created
On the occasion of Air Force Day, IAF on Saturday announced the creation of a new weapon systems branch to handle all its sophisticated ground-based and air-launched weapon systems.
Speaking about the initiative, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "It is my privilege to announce that the Government has approved the creation of a Weapon System Branch for Officers in the IAF. This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created."
The Defence Ministry said that the creation of a new branch would entail the unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems.
"The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the warfighting capability of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry said.
