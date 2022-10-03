Air Force Day preparations underway at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh. Watch video

Preparations for the Air Force Day are undergoing at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, the Indian Air Force is celebrating Air Force Day outside Delhi NCR for the first time
With fighter jets moving at sizzling speed leaving a long tail of smoke behind, the Indian Air Force seems ready for the celebrations of this year's Air Force Day which will be celebrated in Chandigarh on 8 October. For the first time, the celebrations of the Air Force Day are moved out of Delhi NCR. The preparations for this year's Air Force Day are in full swing at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh.
Air Force Day is celebrated by the Indian Air Force every year on 8 October. The day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force as a supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in presence of the Chief of the Indian Air Force and senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces.
Various jets of the Indian Airforce, which also include vintage jets, put up a great air show, for the celebrations of Air Force Day.
Recently, India also got its new Chief of Defence (CDS), General Anil Chauhan and he is also expected to attend the Air Force Day celebrations. He was appointed nine months after his predecessor General Bipin Rawat, the first CDS of India, died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
With more than 1,600 aircraft and 1,70,000 personnel, the Indian Air Force ranks the fourth largest operational Air Force in the world after the US, China and Russia. The Air Force works with the motto of ‘Nabham Sparsham Deeptham’, which literally means ‘Touch the Sky with Glory.
This year the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army have decided to move the celebrations of their respective days, out of Delhi NCR. Indian Air Force has shifted the celebrations from Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad to Chandigarh. Hindon Airbase is Asia's largest airbase and it is the eighth largest airbase in the world.
The Indian Army which celebrates its Army Day on 15 January in New Delhi will shift next year's celebrations to some area in Southern Command.
