Air Force Day preparations underway at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh. Watch video

With fighter jets moving at sizzling speed leaving a long tail of smoke behind, the Indian Air Force seems ready for the celebrations of this year's Air Force Day which will be celebrated in Chandigarh on 8 October. For the first time, the celebrations of the Air Force Day are moved out of Delhi NCR. The preparations for this year's Air Force Day are in full swing at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh.

