The Indian Air Force has invited applications for the courses for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch, and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty Branches. It has also invited online applications for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (for flying branch) and for meteorology entry. The courses will commence in July 2022.

The application process has begun and will continue till June 30.

Interested candidates are advised to apply on or before end of June. Before applying, applicants are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official website - https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in.

Educational Qualifications

The requirement of educational qualification is different for different branches. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification on the site.

For Flying Branch

Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and (a) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

OR

BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Pay on Commissioning (As per 7th CPC)

As per notification, flight cadets will receive a fixed stipend of ₹56,100 per month during one year of training.

Rank - Flying Officer

Pay as per Defence Matrix: ₹56100 - 177500

Age

Flying Branch: Applicant must be 20 to 24 years as on 01 July 2022.

Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 year.

Ground Duty: Age must be 20 to 26 years as on 1st July 2022.

For any queries related to examination, registration process and admit cards, one can call on 020-25503105 or 020-25503106 or E-Mail at afcatcell@cdac.in.

For queries regarding eligibility, allotment of AFSB centres, date of AFSB interview, merit list and Joining Instructions, one can dial 011-23010231 Extn 7610 or Toll free number 1800-11-2448.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.