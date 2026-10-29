Air Force Sports Complex Shut: Why was it closed? Is eviction or demolition next? What we know so far

The Air Force Sports Complex (AFSC), near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, has reportedly been shut till further notice.

An official communication confirming the closure was issued on Wednesday, The Tribune reported. The outlet said it had confirmed the closure during a visit to the Air Force Station.

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The report stated that maintenance staff, domestic workers and contractual employees at the sports complex were verbally instructed earlier this week not to report for duty.

According to the Hindustan Times, several members also confirmed receiving messages from the authorities on Tuesday, informing them of the sports complex's closure.

"Greetings of the day! The Complex will remain closed on 28 Oct from 5.00am till further orders," the message read, as reported by HT.

Mint could not independently confirm the report.

The Centre’s latest move may have led to the cancellation of a farewell event, known as “golfing-out”, for outgoing Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who is due to retire on October 31, another Air Force Station official told the outlet.

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Why has the Air Force Sports Complex been shut? ‘It was govt land’ The development came amid the Centre’s move to reclaim the land for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), The Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, people familiar with the matter told HT that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently conveyed that it needed the land allotted to the IAF to operate the sports complex.

“It was government land, and so there was no need for any court order. The government officially took over the golf course,” a person aware of details said.

Manash Dawadi, an Air Force official posted at the gates of the Air Force Station, told the outlet that an eviction notice concerning the property had been issued in 2017. He reportedly claimed that discussions regarding the eviction also took place earlier this week.

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Members were reportedly informed that the complex would remain closed "till further notice."

“The staff had been asked not to come to the premises from Monday. Hence, we are not allowing anyone to enter the sports complex or golf club, as per the orders,” Dawadi said.

What has govt official said A MoHUA official also confirmed that the current eviction move was based on the notice served in 2017.

“There was a communication made later this year regarding the previously served eviction notice in 2017, the information of which is in the public domain,” the official was quoted by The Tribune as saying.

However, the official did not comment on whether demolition was planned.

L&DO issues eviction notice: Why does the govt want to reclaim land?

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The development comes against the backdrop of a series of eviction orders issued by the Centre to high-profile institutions in Lutyens’ Delhi, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Delhi Race Club, Jaipur Polo Ground and part of the Sujan Singh Park complex this year, citing the requirement of the land for public purpose.

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) had reportedly informed the Air Force earlier this year about its decision regarding the Air Force Sports Complex. However, the purpose for which the government intends to reclaim the land remains unclear.

In 2017, the L&DO issued eviction notices to five properties, including the Air Force Sports Complex, Jaipur Polo Ground and Old Willingdon Camp. No further action was taken at the time.

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In August, the L&DO evicted the Delhi Race Club from its 53-acre premises, citing the requirement of the land for an unspecified “public purpose”.

The Centre also reclaimed Jaipur Polo Ground from the Indian Polo Association, citing broader public purposes, governance and defence infrastructure projects.

The department has also initiated eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club to reclaim its 27 acres of prime land, citing the need for defence infrastructure, public security and governance-related projects in the public interest. The matter is pending before the Delhi High Court.

The issue came to light after The Tribune first reported restrictions on the mosque’s functioning. The Centre later verbally assured the Delhi High Court that no demolition would take place until October 29.

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Air Force Sports Complex houses golf course, swimming pool The Ministry of Urban Development conducted a ‘survey’ of the Air Force Sports Complex (AFSC), located within Air Force Station New Delhi (AFND).

The complex houses a nine-hole golf course, a swimming pool also used for training, basketball and tennis courts, and a gymnasium. Two buildings within the complex each house a restaurant with a bar.

Air Force Station New Delhi completed 75 years in September 2022. It was established on September 1, 1947.

Will the Air Force Sports Complex be demolished? According to the Tribune, an Air Force Station official dismissed speculation about demolition activity at the Air Force Sports Complex.

The official was quoted as saying that no earth-moving machinery, including JCBs, entered the premises recently. Contractual workers at the complex corroborated this account.

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Some officials present at the site suggested that any JCBs seen in the vicinity could have been associated with the nearby Jaipur Polo Ground rather than the Air Force Golf Course.

Jaipur Polo Ground eviction A notice board at the entry gates of the Jaipur Polo Ground identifies the premises as belonging to the Land and Development Office (L&DO).

This is also the entry to the mosque on the Race Course premises, about which The Tribune reported earlier.

Security personnel, including Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, were present at the gates. A guard said there had been no movement of heavy machinery on the land.

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