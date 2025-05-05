Air France, Lufthansa suspend operations in Pakistani airspace amid India-Pakistan tensions

Air France and Lufthansa were among the international carriers that have suspended operations via the Pakistani airspace amid India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Air France in a statement said that “due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice.”
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
