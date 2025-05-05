Air France, Lufthansa suspend operations in Pakistani airspace amid India-Pakistan tensions

Air France in a statement said that due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published5 May 2025, 02:14 PM IST
A jet of German airline Lufthansa is pictured during the sunset at the airport in Frankfurt
A jet of German airline Lufthansa is pictured during the sunset at the airport in Frankfurt(AFP)

Air France and Lufthansa were among the international carriers that have suspended operations via the Pakistani airspace amid India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Air France in a statement said that “due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice.”

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaAir France, Lufthansa suspend operations in Pakistani airspace amid India-Pakistan tensions
MoreLess
First Published:5 May 2025, 02:14 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.