Air cargo in flux after covid, war: Blue Dart

Air cargo in flux after covid, war: Blue Dart2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Blue Dart Express, an Indian logistics company, is optimistic about a rebound in air cargo volumes despite challenges such as unpredictable demand and domestic disruptions. The company expects a resurgence in cargo volumes as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Blue Dart recently acquired two Boeing 737-800 aircraft to increase its capacity. It is also focusing on improving its product quality and considering acquisitions in India.
NEW DELHI : The air freight sector is navigating a transition at a time the world is recovering from the covid pandemic and the intensified Russia-Ukraine conflict, Blue Dart Express Ltd managing director Balfour Manuel said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message