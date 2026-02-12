Air India 787 crash: Report claims ‘human intervention was almost certainly intentional'; AAIB calls it ‘speculative'

A day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to file a brief report on the “procedural protocol” followed so far, after it was informed that the investigation into the June 2025 Air India plane crash by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is at its fag end, new claims by a report in an Italian website, ‘Corriere della Sera’. has put focus on one of the two pilots who flew the plane on the fateful day. As many as 260 people died – 241 of the 242 on board the plane and 19 on the ground in the 12 June plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Quoting “two Western sources”, the Italian news report claimed that “there was no technical defect”. But human intervention was "almost certainly" intentional.

The Italian news website said that the experts “never found both engines shutting down due to a fault” and the “only reasonable explanation was always human intervention, whether intentional or a mistake.” It also went on to claim that Indian investigators leading the probe into the Air India Boeing 787 crash are “preparing to write in their final report that the plane crashed because one of the pilots turned off the two fuel switches”.

Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

The Italian news website also said that the preliminary report "determined that the engines had shut down almost simultaneously after the fuel switches were switched from Run to Cutoff.

"The preliminary report, however, did not explain why the engines had stopped working within a second of each other, inserting, in a line and a half, a crucial piece of information: the cockpit audio extracted from the "cockpit voice recorder" (one of the two black boxes) had recorded one pilot—unnamed—asking the other: "Why did you turn off the engines?" And the answer: "It wasn't me." Restarting the engines subsequently was not enough," Corriere della Sera said.

AAIB says ‘media report speculative’ In a statement, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) categorically clarified that any media report suggesting that the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 accident has been finalised are “incorrect and speculative”.

In a statement, the AAIB said that the probe into the Air India crash was still in progress. “No final conclusions have been reached,” it said.

“Aircraft accident investigations are technical, evidence-based processes aimed at determining root causes and enhancing safety. The Preliminary Report released earlier provided factual information available at that stage. The Final Investigation Report, containing conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published upon completion of the investigation in line with established international norms,” it added.

It also suggested that the media organisations “exercise restraint and avoid premature speculation.”

“Unverified reporting causes unnecessary public anxiety and undermines the integrity of an ongoing professional investigation,” the AAIB said.

The Air India plane crash Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight AI171, en route to London's Gatwick airport, was operated by pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder. The crash took place after the plane took off from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, killing 260 people – 169 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian and 12 crew members – including 241 passengers and crew on board.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also among the victims. Only one person, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, survived the crash. A video showed him walking out of the plane as it burned following the crash. His brother died.