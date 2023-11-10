Air India a long-term investment: Singapore Airlines CEO
Singapore Airlines CEO believes that the launch of Vistara, a joint venture with Tata Sons, was driven by the expanding air traffic potential in India.
Singapore: Air India is a promising long-term investment opportunity for Singapore Airlines, considering the growing travel interest among Indians, and the valuable slots and rights held by the airline, Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said.
