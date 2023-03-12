Air India: A pilot will be able to fly two different types of aircraft soon2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 06:39 AM IST
- The aviation regulator has told Air India that each of the eight designated examiners should have 150 hours of flying with at least 10 landings in terms of operating Boeing 777 and 787 separately
The long pending demand of Air India gets DGCA's approval. Now, an Air India pilot will be allowed to fly two different types of aircraft. Earlier, Air India used to train only eight designated examiners for operating Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft. Four designated examiners will be trained for operating 777s and another four for flying 787s.
