Air India plane crash: 241 die in world's worst air crash, one survives through the impossible | Key points

The Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London was Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. It was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital.

Updated13 Jun 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a part of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 12, 2025.
Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of a part of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

All but one passenger were killed when an Air India plane bound for London crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday, in the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade. The airline said in a statement that of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. "The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital," it said.

Here's all the key things you must know about the Air India Ahmedabad crash:

  1. The Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London was Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. It was headed for Gatwick Airport, south of the British capital., from Ahmedabad. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar
  2.  According to news agency ANI, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1:39 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew. It made a ‘Mayday call’ to ATC. But the aircraft did not respond to the calls. Immediately after departure from Runway 23, the aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter.
  3. CCTV footage showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge fireball could be seen rising into the sky from beyond the houses. Part of the plane crashed into a medical college hostel during lunch hour.
  4. The twin-engine plane had reached an altitude of 625 feet (190.5 meters) at a speed of 174 knots, or about 200 miles per hour, according to data from Flightradar24.
  5. The passengers oboard comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the deceased.
  6. The sole survivor of the crash is a British national of Indian origin and is being treated in a hospital, the airline confirmed. The man told Indian media how he had heard a loud noise shortly after Flight AI171 took off.

