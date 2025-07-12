Air India AI 171 plane crash: What does it mean when a plane's engines are 'cut off'?

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary findings on the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, stating that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced a loss of engine power and began to fall before ultimately crashing in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

What does it mean when a plane's engines are ‘cut off’? Switching to the “cut-off” position almost instantly shuts down the engines by cutting off their fuel supply. This action is normally performed once an aircraft has safely reached its destination and is ready for shutdown, BBC reported.

While it can also be done in emergencies, the initial report did not suggest that any such event occurred during the flight.

What did the pilot say? Flight data recovered from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF, one after another within a 1-second interval, at an altitude just moments after liftoff.

Advertisement

One pilot was heard asking the other, "Why did you cut off?" to which the response was, “I did not.”

According to the AAIB, the pilots re-engaged the fuel switches in an attempt to relight both engines. Engine 1 showed signs of recovering thrust, but Engine 2 failed to stabilise. The aircraft, which had briefly reached a speed of 180 knots, was already descending and failed to regain altitude. The final distress call -- a "MAYDAY" -- was transmitted at 08:09 UTC, just seconds before the aircraft crashed into residential buildings outside the airport perimeter.

Air India reacts to AAIB report In a post on X, Air India wrote, "Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses. Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB, it added.

Advertisement

Flight AI171 was a scheduled service from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, carrying 230 passengers and crew. The crash represents one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history.