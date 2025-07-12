Air India AI171 crash report details cockpit situation: The ‘01 seconds’ that led to Mayday call

A preliminary report on Air India AI-171 crash details the cockpit situation andli revealed how '01 seconds' forced pilot to issue a Mayday call. The report claimed that both the fuel control switches were moved from the “RUN” position to the 'CUT-OFF' position in mere a second.

The supply of fuel to the engine is controlled by two switches in the flight deck. Each switch is equipped with a locking mechanism that is supposed to prevent accidental movement, experts were quoted by the New York Times as saying.

To turn the fuel supply on, the switch must be pulled outward and then moved to a “RUN” position, where it is released and settles back into a locked position. To turn the fuel supply off, the switch must be pulled outward again, moved to the “CUTOFF” position and then released again.

The ‘01 seconds’ that led to Mayday call The preliminary report states that the Air India aircraft, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots IAS at about 08:08:42 UTC.

"Immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec,” it claimed.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report details.

Starting about 10 seconds after the fuel was cut off on Flight 171, the data recorder shows, the switches were moved to turn the fuel back on. But the plane could not gain power quickly enough to stop its descent.

The preliminary report revealed that, according to the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR), the Engine 1 fuel cutoff switch transitioned from CUTOFF to RUN at about 08:08:52 UTC.

Four seconds later, at 08:08:56 UTC, the Engine 2 fuel cutoff switch also transitions from CUTOFF to RUN.

Shortly, after nine seconds, at 08:09:05, one of the pilots transmitted "MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY" to the Air Traffic Control Officers on the ground.

“The EAFR recording stopped at 08:09:11 UTC,” the report stated.

The officers received no response, and shortly afterwards, they saw the plane crashing.

The report said that at 08:14:44 UTC, “Crash Fire Tender left the airport premises for Rescue and firefighting. They were joined by Fire and Rescue services of Local Administration.”

Air India crash The Air India Flight 171, travelling from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, crashed shortly after take off, killing 241 of 242 people on board. In total, officials say 260 people were killed in the incident, after the plane plunged into a densely populated neighbourhood.

