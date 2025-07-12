Air India AI171 plane crash: Boeing reacts after AAIB releases initial report — Read full statement

Air India plane crash: Boeing on Saturday made its first comment after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Soon after the release of the initial report, Boeing said it will ‘defer’ to the AAIB to provide information.

Boeing's reaction comes hours after the AAIB released an initial investigation report of the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 242 passengers and crew on board. The total death toll was pegged at 260.

Boeing's full statement on AAIB report Here is the full statement of Boeing on the AAIB report of Air India plane crash on June 12:

Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer.

Advertisement

We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13.