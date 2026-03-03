Air India, Air India Express extend Gulf flight suspensions amid Middle East crisis - Details here

Air India on Tuesday announced an extension of its flight suspension to several Middle East destinations, citing the continuing regional situation, according to a statement posted by the airline on X.

In its statement, Air India said it has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on March 4, 2026.

The airline said it is closely monitoring and assessing developments in the region.

Limited operations continue Air India stated that a limited number of flights are being operated, with the highest priority given to the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew.

North America, UK and Europe services continue

According to the airline’s post, flights to North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe are operating as scheduled.

Air India said these services are being routed via alternative airspace corridors in the Middle East, with safety remaining its top priority.

Passenger support and refund options Air India expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to affected passengers and said it remains committed to offering alternative travel arrangements, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling.

Passengers have been advised to check updated flight status on the airline’s official website and contact its 24/7 customer support hotline for assistance.

Air India Express to operate Muscat flights, extends Gulf suspension Air India Express on Tuesday (March 3) said it will continue its scheduled flights to and from Muscat on March 4, while suspending services to several Gulf destinations amid ongoing regional disruptions, according to a statement cited by ANI.

Flights to Muscat continue The airline confirmed it will operate regular services to and from Muscat, along with additional flights to Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai.

In a statement cited by the news outlet, the airline said it will run scheduled services from cities including Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli, along with extra flights to select destinations.

Operations to Gulf countries suspended Air India Express said all scheduled operations to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will remain suspended until 23:59 hrs IST on March 4, 2026, according to the outlet.

The airline expressed regret over the disruption and thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation.

Passenger advisory and support As per the airline’s statement, passengers are encouraged to check flight status updates on the official website and ensure their contact details are updated for notifications.

The airline also advised travelers to use its booking management portal for change and cancellation fee waivers and highlighted its 24/7 AI-powered digital assistant, Tia, for support.

Mangaluru–Muscat flight details According to source-based information reported by ANI, Air India Express will operate flights on the Mangaluru–Muscat route as scheduled:

IX818: Muscat to Mangaluru, arrival at 1730 hrs (5:30 PM).

IX817: Mangaluru to Muscat, departure at 0920 hrs (9:20 AM).

Passenger loads for the route include:

Mangaluru (IXE) to Muscat (MCT): 143 passengers and 4 crew members.