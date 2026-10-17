Air India, Air India Express extend Saudi Arabia flight suspension until Oct 24 amid Houthi strikes: What airline said

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have extended the suspension of services connecting Indian cities with Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia until October 24, citing the prevailing security situation in West Asia following Houthi rebel strikes in the region.

The airline has also announced a one-time complimentary rescheduling facility for affected passengers, adding that tickets booked on or before October 15 for journeys scheduled between October 9 and 25 will be eligible for a free change of travel date, provided the revised journey takes place by November 10.

In a travel advisory, Air India said the extended suspension could disrupt passengers' travel arrangements and that the airlines were seeking to offer greater flexibility to those affected.

The statement read, "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period.”

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“Guests holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before 15 October 2026, with travel dates between 9 October and 25 October 2026, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change on their respective airline up to 10 November 2026. Guests who do not wish to rebook on the originally preferred sector for a future date may, instead, choose to rebook from an alternative station in the GCC region served by their respective airline, subject to availability,” it added.

Affected passengers can also choose to travel to an alternative destination in West Asia, subject to the airline's applicable options. Air India customers can reschedule their journeys to or from Dubai or Doha, while Air India Express passengers can opt for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah or Sharjah, the airline said.

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However, passengers will have to arrange their own transport to the alternative departure point and ensure they meet the relevant visa and entry requirements, it said, further stating that those whose flights have been cancelled can also opt for a full refund if they decide not to travel.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep guests informed of any further updates. Our priority remains to support affected guests, minimise inconvenience, and help them continue their journeys with suitable travel options,” Air India concluded.

What about other airlines? IndiGo on Thursday extended the suspension of its flights to Saudi Arabian destinations until October 24.

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Akasa Air announced that it would continue to suspend services to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, citing the prevailing security situation in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia-Houthi conflict The flight disruptions follow the October 10 attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, which has claimed 13 lives. The death toll rose after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries.