Air India, Air India Express flights hit at Mumbai airport amid AIASL staff strike, flyers ‘stranded’ for hours: VIDEOS

Air India and Air India Express flight operations were impacted at the Mumbai airport as employees of the government-owned ground handling agency, AIASL, carried out a protest for a wage hike and other demands.
Many took to social media to complain about the delay in flight operations at the Mumbai airport. They reported about flywers being “stranded” inside planes for hours.
One X user claimed, "@AirIndiaXFlight IX1671 from Mangaluru to Mumbai delayed again & again — 2 PM, then 3:30 PM, now 4:30 PM. Absolute embarrassment for a “national carrier.” If you can’t run operations properly, hand it back to the government instead of making passengers suffer every hour."
The Air India Express apologised to the customer, saying, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused due to the delay of flight IX1671. ”
“Please note that the operational impact differs for each airline based on their individual ground handling and operational arrangements at the airport. In our case, the ongoing industrial action by a third-party ground handling agency has affected certain flight operations. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” the airline responded.
The Air Indian Express issued a similar response to Saisha who claimed on X, “My parents (Senior Citizens) traveling to Mangaluru for a funeral are stuck in the Air India Express flight IX 1027 at Mumbai T2 . Flight was supposed to take off at 12pm and they are just waiting inside the flight now! Horrendous service. Please take some action @AirIndiaX.”
Another user posted on X, "@MoCA_GoI pls note passengers are stuck in Air India flight AI 2874 which landed in Mumbai for close to 90 minutes now without any update. @airindia pls note