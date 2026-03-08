Air India, Air India Express operate extra flights on March 8 to UAE cities to support stranded travellers

Air India and Air India Express said they are continuing scheduled services to and from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Muscat in Oman as airspace over the two countries remains open.

Air India is maintaining its regular flights between Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah. Meanwhile, Air India Express continues services connecting Muscat with several Indian cities including Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur.

Additional flights to UAE announced Due to continuing airspace restrictions in other parts of West Asia, the airlines will operate additional non-scheduled flights on 8 March, subject to approvals from Indian and local authorities.

Air India will run extra flights between Delhi and Mumbai and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Air India Express will also operate 30 additional flights between India and UAE cities including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

Scheduled services on March 8 The airlines confirmed a number of scheduled services operating on 8 March 2026.

Flights between India and Muscat will connect cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. Services between India and Jeddah will also operate from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

Air India announces additional flights to UAE and Oman for March 8 Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of additional non-scheduled flights for 8 March to support stranded travellers amid ongoing regional disruptions. The airlines said priority will be given to passengers with existing bookings.

Flights to Dubai

Extra services to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates include routes from Mumbai and Delhi operated by both carriers.

Services to Ras Al Khaimah

Additional flights are scheduled to Ras Al Khaimah from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Bengaluru.

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah operations

Extra connectivity will also be provided to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, primarily from Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Muscat flights

Additional services to Muscat in Oman will operate from Mumbai and Delhi.

The airlines said the special flights are aimed at easing travel disruptions and ensuring continued connectivity for affected passengers.

Several Gulf routes cancelled temporarily Air India Express said all scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh will remain cancelled until 13 March.

Air India has also suspended its scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh until 10 March.

Passengers booked on cancelled flights have been offered the option to rebook for a later date without additional charges or request a full refund, the airline said.

Special rebooking options for passengers Passengers travelling with Air India can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s website or its 24-hour customer support lines.

Air India Express said travellers departing from any UAE airport can rebook on the airline’s additional commercial flights operating between UAE cities and India without extra charges.

Europe and North America services continue Air India said its flights to Europe, including the United Kingdom, and to North America have been operating on alternative routes since 2 March 2026.