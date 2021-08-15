Air India aircraft from Kabul with some Indian nationals expected to reach New Delhi

NEW DELHI : An Air India aircraft with some Indian nationals and others was expected to reach New Delhi from Kabul later Sunday with people aware of the developments preferring to keep mum about whether the Indian embassy staff, posted in Kabul, were being brought back as well.

One of the people cited above pointed to the fluid situation in Afghanistan on Sunday, a day when the Taliban had reached the outskirts of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan after capturing almost all of the provincial capitals within the space of days. On Sunday, the Taliban took the eastern city of Jalalabad with government forces offering no fight, news reports said. They also took over the nearby Torkham border post with Pakistan, leaving Kabul airport the only way out of Afghanistan that is still in government hands. The takeover of Jalalabad followed the Taliban capturing the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Saturday.

According to media reports, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and his deputy Amrullah Saleh are to step down, making way for Afghanistan’s former interior minister Ali Ahmad Jalali to take over as interim president. The deal was reportedly being brokered by Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, who was earlier instrumental in negotiating a pact between the US and the Taliban under the terms of which the US began pulling out its troops from Afghanistan. The process is to be completed by 31 August.

The move to bring in Jalali to head an interim administration in Kabul could mean that India’s dilemma of whether to recognise a Taliban government in Kabul or not could be pushed down the road. New Delhi has so far insisted that it would not recognise a group that aims to take power in Kabul by violence and urged talks between the Ashraf Ghani government and Taliban.

New Delhi has also reached out to the Taliban though it is unclear at what level the contacts have taken place. The Taliban is backed by India’s arch rival Pakistan which makes any understanding with the group difficult, according to analysts.

An interim government in Kabul could also give New Delhi some time to gauge the security situation in the Afghan capital on which will hinge its decision whether to keep its embassy open or not.

“We are monitoring the fast changing situation," said the person cited above when asked whether the Air India flight was bringing back Indian embassy officials as well.

A second person familiar with the matter said that the Air India aircraft had on board some Afghan nationals but declined to give further details.

When the Taliban had taken over Kabul in 1996, the Indian embassy officials were evacuated by road to a central Asian country and brought back by a special flight. That was because the Kabul airport was deemed unsafe for evacuation. This time round, the Kabul airport was open and seen under the control of Afghan and international forces.

A third person familiar with the developments in Afghanistan on Sunday indicated that India’s plans to bring back its embassy staff would depend on who was in charge of the security situation in Kabul.

The Indian embassy and consulates in Herat and Jalalabad have been regularly targeted in the past by suicide bombers. The worst attack took place in July 2008 when two Indian diplomats and two members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were killed in a suicide car bomb attack on the Indian embassy in Kabul. An Afghan driver who was ferrying the two diplomats to work was also killed. Most of the attacks have been blamed on the Haqqani group, one of the groups considered close to the Taliban. The Taliban are also seen as responsible for the killing and kidnapping of many Indians engaged in development work in Afghanistan since 2001.

