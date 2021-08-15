Air India aircraft from Kabul with some Indian nationals expected to reach New Delhi

One of the people cited above pointed to the fluid situation in Afghanistan on Sunday, a day when the Taliban had reached the outskirts of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan after capturing almost all of the provincial capitals within the space of days. On Sunday, the Taliban took the eastern city of Jalalabad with government forces offering no fight, news reports said. They also took over the nearby Torkham border post with Pakistan, leaving Kabul airport the only way out of Afghanistan that is still in government hands. The takeover of Jalalabad followed the Taliban capturing the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Saturday.

