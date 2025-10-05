Air India Amritsar-Birmingham flight grounded in UK after emergency turbine (RAT) deploys mid-descent

An Air India Amritsar to Birmingham flight landed safely after Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed on the same on Saturday during its final approach towards its destination.

An official statement revealed that all hydraulic as well as electrical systems on the aircraft were later checked and found to be in normal condition.

“On 4 October 2025, Air India flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during final approach," Air India's official statement said, further adding, “The aircraft has been grounded for checks, leading to the cancellation of AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi, with alternative arrangements being made."

What is the Ram Air Turbine (RAT)? A RAT is an emergency backup power system present in an aircraft. It uses the speed of the aircraft to generate power when the the latter loses its hydraulic or electrical power. This usually happens when an engine or a generator fails.

The RAT looks like a propeller and is usually fitted at the bottom of an aircraft.