After the UK lifted the travel ban from India, Air India has announced non-stop flights between India and the United Kingdom from next week. Sharing the detailed flight schedule, the national carrier said that it will operate 13 weekly flights connecting London with six Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, and Kochi from 16 August to 1 September 2021.

"Fly non-stop from India to London with Air India. 13 weekly flights to/from six Indian cities. Before you plan your travel please click on to airindia.in/international travel to know more about travel guidelines to/from UK," Air India said in a tweet.

#FlyAI : Fly non-stop from India to London with Air India. 13 weekly flights to/from six Indian cities

Before you plan your travel please click on https://t.co/2QFpxr16eU to know more about travel guidelines to/from UK pic.twitter.com/uUxdip5lJZ — Air India (@airindiain) August 8, 2021

There has been an outcry in the past week over steep airfares on India-UK routes. "There are media reports claiming India-UK one-way economy class fares have touched ₹4 lakh. These reports have no proven basis. The veracity of Shri Sanjeev Gupta's claim has been thoroughly checked by DGCA," the ministry said on Twitter.

UK eases travel restrictions for India

The UK on Sunday eased travel restrictions for India by moving the country from its "red" to "amber" list, which means fully vaccinated Indian passengers will no longer be subjected to a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine on their arrival in Britain.

Meanwhile, scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including the UK

