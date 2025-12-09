Air India announces Fog Care to 'support' travellers amid IndiGo crisis. Here's all you need to know

National carrier Air India is coordinating closely with all stakeholders and has implemented several initiatives, including CAT III B crew rostering, ensuring CAT III B aircraft readiness, network-wide airport preparedness, technology-enabled passenger assistance, and proactive communication to reduce disruption during the upcoming fog season.

Northern India, including Air India’s main hub in Delhi, regularly experiences low visibility due to dense fog, which can affect flight schedules across the network. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated December 10 to February 10, 2026, as the official fog window this season.

“Following marked improvements in operations during the fog window last year, and taking cues from the previous years’ experiences, Air India has further strengthened its internal SOPs and adopted proactive measures to address potential fog-related delays and disruptions,” an Air India spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Air India will ensure sufficient cockpit crew trained in low visibility operations (LVO) through CAT III B or specific instrument landing systems (ILS) are available to operate flights safely during this period. Stand-by crews will also be on hand to manage any urgent situations.

Aircraft certified with CAT III B will be deployed at key airports that are prone to fog-related disruptions, ensuring minimal impact on operations.

The spokesperson added that Air India has been collaborating with airport partners and implementing proactive measures to reduce passenger inconvenience during the fog season.

“This will include ensuring there are adequate ground support teams to aid passengers and keeping ready care packages with refreshments and other resources at origin as well as diversion airports. Airport teams will monitor delays, make regular announcements, and proactively rebook impacted passengers on alternative flights,” the spokesperson said.

Flight schedules have been aligned to minimise inconvenience for passengers on long-haul and metro-to-metro flights, including onward connections. The integrated operations control centre at Air India, along with teams at major domestic airports, will work round the clock to ensure flights run safely and efficiently.

This preparation will involve meteorological forecasts in real time to predict disruptions, Safety Risk Assessments for severe weather alerts, and proactive schedule adjustments. Dedicated customer support teams have been established, the spokesperson further said.