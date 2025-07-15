Air India announces partial resumption of international flights it had put on hold after plane crash in Ahmedabad

Air India will partially restore its international flight schedule which were put on hold following the flight AI171 plane crash on June 12, the airline said on Tuesday.

“The pause enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middles East," the airlines said.

According to the Air India statement, it will resume its thrice-weekly service between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow from August 1 to September 30. This service will replace the currently operating five-times-a-week flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick.

Full list of flights which will be resumed Europe flights Delhi-London (Heathrow): Air India will resume two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 24x weekly flights operating from July 16 onwards.

Delhi-Zurich: The airline will increase Delhi-Zurich flights from 4x weekly to 5x weekly, effective August 1.

Far East Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 7x weekly flights operating from August 1 onwards.

Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Reinstated two weekly flights previously curtailed, with all 5x weekly flights reinstated from September 1 onwards.

Routes with continued reductions/changed frequency until September 30 Europe Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly; will further reduce to 4x weekly, effective August 1, 2025.

Amritsar-Birmingham: Remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly until August 31; to operate 3x weekly, effective September 1.

Delhi-Birmingham: Remains reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly.

Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 12x weekly to 7x weekly, effective August 1.

Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly, effective July 16.

Delhi-Copenhagen: Remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly.

Delhi-Vienna: Remains reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly.

Delhi-Amsterdam: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly; to resume 7x weekly, effective August 1.

North America Delhi-Washington (Dulles): Remains reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly.

Delhi-Chicago: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly (to operate 4x weekly in August).

Delhi-San Francisco: Remains reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Toronto: Remains reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Vancouver: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Delhi-New York (JFK): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective July 16.

Mumbai-New York (JFK): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly, effective August 1.

Delhi-New York (Newark Liberty): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly, effective July 16.

Australia Delhi-Melbourne: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly.

Delhi-Sydney: Remains reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly.

Africa Delhi-Nairobi: Reinstated services, operating 3x weekly until 31 August; to be suspended from September 1-30.

Continued temporary suspension of routes until September 30 Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (AI169/170): 3x weekly flights

Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (AI145/146): 3x weekly flights

Bengaluru-Singapore (AI2392/2393): 7x weekly flights