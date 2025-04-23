Air India announces two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi, Mumbai on April 23 amid Pahalgam terror attack

Air India on Wednesday announced that it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar on April 23, in view of the prevailing situation amid terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The flights will be operated from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai.

Details of the two flights Srinagar to Delhi – 11:30 AM

Srinagar to Mumbai – 12:00 noon

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UPDATES: “Booking for these flights are now open. All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule,” said Air India in a post on X.

The airline added that it is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till 30th April 2025 on these sectors.

“For further assistance, please connect with our contact centre at 011 69329333, 011 69329999,” said Air India.

Meanwhile, Akasa airline said that it was profoundly saddened by the tragic events in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones, and to those whose lives have been impacted.”

On Tuesday, at least 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, were killed after terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Following the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar and reviewed the security situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two day visit to Saudi Arabia, decided to cut short his visit and return to India.

While Modi was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night, he will now arrive in India early Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, various organisations have called for a shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to protest the terror attack.

Supporting the bandh call, the ruling National Conference said, "On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the 'hartal' called by religious and social leaders is a complete success."

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples' Conference president Sajad Lone announced support for the bandh call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Bar Association, while Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also called for a shutdown on Wednesday.

"The Chamber & Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam," Mehbooba said on X. Advertisement

She said this isn't just an attack on a select few, "it is an attack on all of us".