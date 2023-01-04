Air India has imposed a flying ban against a former passenger who urinated on a fellow traveller during a flight from New York to Delhi. Following the registration of an FIR, the police have also formed several teams to nab the unnamed passenger.
Air India has imposed a flying ban against a former passenger who urinated on a fellow traveller during a flight from New York to Delhi. Following the registration of an FIR, the police have also formed several teams to nab the unnamed passenger.
The incident had taken place in November last year, prompting officials to set up an internal probe panel. The airline said it has filed a police complaint about the incident, but did not specify when the 30-day ban would come into effect.
The incident had taken place in November last year, prompting officials to set up an internal probe panel. The airline said it has filed a police complaint about the incident, but did not specify when the 30-day ban would come into effect.
The National Commission for Women has also written to Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran over the matter. Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also sought a report from the airline over the incident, asserting that it would "take action against those found negligent".
The National Commission for Women has also written to Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran over the matter. Separately, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also sought a report from the airline over the incident, asserting that it would "take action against those found negligent".
Reports suggest that the woman had complained to the crew, while the the man allegedly didn't move until another passenger asked him to. The cabin crew are said to have simply given the victim a set of pyjamas and slippers and told her to return to her seat, claiming no other seat was available.
Reports suggest that the woman had complained to the crew, while the the man allegedly didn't move until another passenger asked him to. The cabin crew are said to have simply given the victim a set of pyjamas and slippers and told her to return to her seat, claiming no other seat was available.
An official statement from Air India said that the matter had been reported to the DGCA for further action. Th 30 day ban, a spokesperson said, was the maximum it was permitted to unilaterally impose. The airline said that it was in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process.
An official statement from Air India said that the matter had been reported to the DGCA for further action. Th 30 day ban, a spokesperson said, was the maximum it was permitted to unilaterally impose. The airline said that it was in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process.
"We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India's crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation," a statement said.
"We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India's crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation," a statement said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.