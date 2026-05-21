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Air India Bengaluru-Delhi flight declares 'full emergency' at airport over suspected engine fire; airline reacts

Air India Bengaluru-Delhi flight declares 'full emergency' at airport over suspected engine fire; airline reacts

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Published21 May 2026, 10:57 PM IST
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Air India Bengaluru-Delhi flight declares 'full emergency' at airport over suspected engine fire; airline reacts

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