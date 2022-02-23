MUMBAI : A special Air India flight was on Tuesday deployed to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine amid escalating tension along the border of the eastern European nation and Russia.

The flight with 242 passengers on board was scheduled to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGIA) in New Delhi late at night, an official from the Tata-owned airline said.

“A total of 242 passengers safely boarded the flight from Kyiv (Boryspil) and will land at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 around 10.15 pm. The flight from Kyiv took off around 5.40 pm," an Air India official said. The aircraft left as a ferry flight (without passengers) from IGIA at 7.30 am on Tuesday.

The airline operated 254-seater Dreamliner aircraft and will land at Delhi in its full capacity, officials aware of the development said.

Air India will operate two more rescue flights on Thursday and Saturday, the airline said.

“Air India has never operated any commercial flight to Ukraine before this. However, to rescue the Indian citizens in Ukraine, not only has Air India started the flights, but some other Indian operators are also expected to start their flight services depending on the demand from Ukraine," said an officer from the ministry of civil aviation.

Talks between the government and private airlines are under way for them to operate such rescue flights, officials from the ministry said. “Soon, they too will operate flights with the same purpose," an official said, requesting anonymity.

Last week, India had removed restrictions on the number of flights between India and Ukraine as well as the availability of seats on them under an air bubble agreement.

