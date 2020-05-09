Air India brings back 129 evacuees from Dhaka to Delhi

NEW DELHI : National carrier Air India on Saturday brought back 129 evacuees from Dhaka to the national capital's IGI Airport.

The flight was operated under the - Vande Bharat Mission - organised to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad.

The Dhaka-Delhi flight ferried back 129 passengers at 3.06 p.m. While another Kuwait-Hyderabad is expected to arrive at 9.00 p.m. Meanwhile, Air India Express operated two evacuation flights earlier in the day. These landed in Chennai from Dubai with 356 passengers and three infants in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to an official of Air India Express, the first flight IX 612 landed safely with 179 passengers and three infants at about 1.10 a.m. The second flight (IX 540) with 177 passengers landed at about 2 a.m.

Additionally, both these airlines have operated these flights under India's massive 'Vande Bharat Mission' which has been organised to bring back stranded Indians from abroad.

