Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over fears of insurance issues in Russia

Air India cancels Delhi-Moscow flight over fears of insurance issues in Russia

The Air India's Delhi-Moscow flight that was scheduled to operate on Thursday stands cancelled
1 min read . 03:40 PM IST Livemint

Air India had been carrying out normal flight operations. It also took part in India's evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Air India on Thursday cancelled its twice-a-week Delhi-Moscow service over fear that its flight insurance may not be valid due to the heightened threat perception, reported news agency PTI, quoting sources. 

The Air India's Delhi-Moscow flight that was scheduled to operate on Thursday stands cancelled, the sources said. They stated that the flight was cancelled as it was feared that the insurance may not be valid in Russian skies.

The Russian embassy also said Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route and the prospects for the resumption of the services are uncertain.

"Dear fellow citizens. We draw your attention that the Indian airline Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route, the prospects for resuming flights of this airline to Russia are uncertain at the moment," the Russian embassy said in a statement, reported by the Russian news agency Tass.

Flight insurance is generally provided by companies based out of western countries. However, they had banned all Russian airlines from their airspace after Russia started a war against Ukraine on 24 February. 

However, Air India had been carrying out normal flight operations. It also took part in India's evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine.

India has not banned Russian airlines from its airspace.

In the absence of an Air India direct flight, passengers flying to Moscow will have to use transit routes through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

With inputs from agencies. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!