Air India cancels Delhi-Washington flight AI103 and return AI104 due to extended maintenance after Vienna fuel stop

An Air India flight from Delhi to Washington DC was faced with an extended maintenance task during its layover in Vienna and was subsequently canceled, Air India said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the airline, currently under the aviation watchdog's radar after the deadly Air India plane crash last month, said that flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington DC stopped at Vienna for refuelling.

During the routine aircraft checks, an “extended maintenance task was identified” due to which the plane needed a rectification.

The Vienna to Washington DC leg of the flight was cancelled due to the maintenance issue and passengers were deplaned. As a result, flight AI104 from Washington to Delhi via Vienna has also been cancelled.

The affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Delhi or offered full refunds based on their preferences, Air India further noted.