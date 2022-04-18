Air India has cancelled flight services to Hong Kong due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand in the sector, the airline said.

"Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong and back of 19th and 23rd April stand cancelled," Air India tweeted on Sunday.

Hong Kong has banned Air India services till April 24 after three passengers on one of its flights tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival on Saturday, a senior government official has said.

Moreover, all international passengers are required to take a post-flight COVID-19 test at the airport premises in Hong Kong.

#FlyAI: Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong & back of 19th and 23rd April stand cancelled. — Air India (@airindiain) April 17, 2022

"The three passengers on Air India's AI316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong flight on April 16 tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival," the official said.

Air India flights from New Delhi and Kolkata have been banned till April 24 by the Hong Kong government, the official added.

Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 48 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government.

Hong Kong's border has effectively been shut since 2020 with few flights able to land and hardly any passengers allowed to transit, isolating a city that had built a reputation as a global hub.

Earlier, Hong Kong removed the ban on flights from nine countries starting from next month – Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States.

Starting April 21, restaurants will be able to stay open for dining-in until 10 p.m., and as many as four people will be allowed at a table. Gyms, museums and cinemas can re-open, but bars will remain shut.

*With inputs from agencies



