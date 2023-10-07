Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Air India cancels New Delhi-Tel Aviv flights amid ‘war’ in Israel

Air India cancels New Delhi-Tel Aviv flights amid ‘war’ in Israel

Anwesha Mitra

Leading airlines restrict travel to and from Israel after violent clashes

An Air India flight takes off from the 4th runway during its inauguration and India's first-of-its kind Elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway

Leading airlines have restricted travel to and from Israel after violent clashes broke out on Saturday morning. Air India scrapped a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on October 7 as well as a return trip from Israel amid a surprise attack by the Hamas terror group. Others including German airline Lufthansa has announced plans to cut most flights for today.

"An Air India Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," an Air India spokesperson said.

Meanwhile the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory asking citizens to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

ALSO READ: India issues advisory for its nationals amid Israel-Gaza conflict. Details here

Flight cancellations have also been announced by other international carriers including Lufthansa, Swiss Air, and Turkish Airlines.

“Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa will maintain a single flight to Frankfurt but all other Lufthansa flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled for this Saturday," an airline spokesperson told AFP.

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 07:46 PM IST
