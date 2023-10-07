Air India cancels New Delhi-Tel Aviv flights amid ‘war’ in Israel

Leading airlines have restricted travel to and from Israel after violent clashes broke out on Saturday morning. Air India scrapped a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on October 7 as well as a return trip from Israel amid a surprise attack by the Hamas terror group. Others including German airline Lufthansa has announced plans to cut most flights for today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"An Air India Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements," an Air India spokesperson said.

Meanwhile the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory asking citizens to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

“Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa will maintain a single flight to Frankfurt but all other Lufthansa flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled for this Saturday," an airline spokesperson told AFP.

